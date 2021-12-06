Early Predictions for the WWE Day 1 PPV Match Card

1 of 4

Not yet announced for the Day 1 pay-per-view but expected based on recent booking:

Toni Storm vs. Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair's reluctance to accept Toni Storm's challenge for a title match has defined the feud to this point but the prospective challenger dealing humiliation for humiliation Friday night by pieing the SmackDown women's champion in the face may be the emphasis for the heel finally accepting.

Regardless, it's too early for Storm to win the title given how underdeveloped her on-screen character and presence is at this point in her main roster run.



Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop

Doudrop's jealousy over Bianca Belair's success and championship opportunities sparked a rivalry that has yet to see the two competitors battle in a singles match. That should change on New Year's Day.

Doudrop could use the win to help establish herself on Raw and boost her credibility, but The EST of WWE is one of the elite stars in the company and a loss of that kind at a PPV is unlikely.

Edge vs. The Miz

Edge and The Miz both returned to Raw a week ago and wasted little time becoming enemies. While the feud is still in its infancy and may involve their significant others—Beth Phoenix and Maryse, respectively—the timing suggests at least the first chapter of the program will culminate on January 1.

A win for The Rated-R Superstar seems most likely but if the feud is to extend for any stretch of time, expect The A-Lister to score a sneaky, underhanded win to set up the next contest.