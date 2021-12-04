Lesnar vs. Reigns Set for Day 1, Tony Nese Impresses and More Friday Fallout

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

With WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage airing on the same night for the past few months, Fridays have become the unofficial day for pro wrestling.

The blue brand advanced several storylines this week. Brock Lesnar made his return after his suspension was lifted last week, but he found out that Sami Zayn had become the new No. 1 contender in his absence.

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo continued to build momentum with a win over The Viking Raiders, and Cesaro and Sheamus squared off in a battle of former tag team partners.

Over on Rampage, Tony Nese received a TNT title shot against Sammy Guevara, and Pac teamed with Penta El Zero Miedo to face FTR in the main event.

Let's look at some of the biggest moments from this week's SmackDown and Rampage.