Why Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 38 Is Bad for Business

One of WWE's biggest problems in the past few years has been repetition. So many feuds and matches are copied and pasted into oblivion long beyond the point where fans are tired of seeing it.

Lesnar vs. Reigns is no exception. If anything, it's one of the exemplary feuds of this repetition.

They first clashed at WrestleMania 31. Then again at Fastlane 2016, SummerSlam 2017, and it seemed it was all going to end at WrestleMania 34.

However, The Beast Incarnate retained the title, setting up another match a few weeks later at Greatest Royal Rumble, followed by another at SummerSlam 2018. That finally felt like the end, until Crown Jewel 2021 came around, and we're already going back to the duel at Day 1.

And this doesn't even include the three Royal Rumbles they were in together.

Each time they've fought, it's been weeks and months of the same types of confrontations. If they meet again at WrestleMania 38, it will be seven years they've been going at it on and off.

Even with their heel and face dynamics being swapped this time, another match at WrestleMania would offer nothing we haven't already seen.