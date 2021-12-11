Fantasy-Booking Fresh Tag Team Duos in WWE and AEW

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The Young Bucks just topped the PWI Tag Team 50 for 2021, further proving they are one of the best tandems in the modern era.

Alongside The Usos, The New Day and The Lucha Bros, among others, there are always amazing teams in professional wrestling, but sometimes they feel few and far between.

Particularly in WWE, tag teams come and go all the time. For every Los Lotharios, there are four or five teams that split after every draft. Even in All Elite Wrestling, where the division is much more celebrated and a good portion of the roster has at least one person they can call a friend, there's room to grow.

Some pairings are worth trying, and others just seem like natural fits that should be explored.

Let's look at some ideas for tag teams that could be made in AEW and WWE to help freshen things up.