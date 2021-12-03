AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 3

1 of 2

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

AEW Rampage got started with Nese's first title match in AEW against Guevara for the TNT Championship. As soon as Aubrey Edwards called for the bell, Guevara was all over Nese.

The Premier Athlete quickly turned things around and hit a brutal back elbow to take the champ off his feet. The Spanish God took him down by the legs and hit a corkscrew dropkick to send the challenger out of the ring.

Nese was able to recover and hit a springboard moonsault for a two-count. Guevara started to favor his knee after Nese landed on it. The Premier Athlete whipped Guevara hard to the corner twice before nailing him with a kick to the face for a two-count.

After a break, Guevara hit a beautiful springboard cutter for a near-fall. Nese counted the GTH and applied a single-leg crab. The TNT champion took him down with a Spanish Fly and hit a huge springboard moonsault from the top rope to the floor.

Nese came back at him with a 450 splash for a two-count. After a few more exchanges, Guevara hit the GTH for the win to retain his title.

Grade: A-

Analysis

Nese has had a couple of other matches in AEW, but this was his chance to show the majority of the AEW audience what he can do between the ropes. Not only was he up for the challenge, but he made a big impression.

These are two guys who can work on the mat if they want to, but their biggest strength is their agility. Some of the moves they hit looked incredible and showed how both guys are capable of doing things most humans would deem impossible at first glance.

A few moves could have been sold more to make them look more effective, but that is a minor quibble when the action is as good as it was in this contest.