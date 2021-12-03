AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 3

AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 3December 4, 2021
Winter is Coming, but before the snow falls on All Elite Wrestling in two weeks, we had Friday's episode of AEW Rampage.
As both women prepare to fight in the TBS Championship tournament, the feud between Thunder Rosa and Jade Cargill continues to gain momentum. On Friday's show, Rosa sat in on commentary for Cargill's match against Janai Kai.
Pac teamed up with his Death Triangle teammate, Penta el Zero Miedo, to take on Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood in tag team action.
We also saw Tony Nese get his first big opportunity in AEW when he took on Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship. Let's look at everything that happened on this week's episode of Rampage.
Sammy Guevara vs. Tony Nese (TNT Championship)
AEW Rampage got started with Nese's first title match in AEW against Guevara for the TNT Championship. As soon as Aubrey Edwards called for the bell, Guevara was all over Nese.
The Premier Athlete quickly turned things around and hit a brutal back elbow to take the champ off his feet. The Spanish God took him down by the legs and hit a corkscrew dropkick to send the challenger out of the ring.
Nese was able to recover and hit a springboard moonsault for a two-count. Guevara started to favor his knee after Nese landed on it. The Premier Athlete whipped Guevara hard to the corner twice before nailing him with a kick to the face for a two-count.
After a break, Guevara hit a beautiful springboard cutter for a near-fall. Nese counted the GTH and applied a single-leg crab. The TNT champion took him down with a Spanish Fly and hit a huge springboard moonsault from the top rope to the floor.
Nese came back at him with a 450 splash for a two-count. After a few more exchanges, Guevara hit the GTH for the win to retain his title.
Grade: A-
Analysis
Nese has had a couple of other matches in AEW, but this was his chance to show the majority of the AEW audience what he can do between the ropes. Not only was he up for the challenge, but he made a big impression.
These are two guys who can work on the mat if they want to, but their biggest strength is their agility. Some of the moves they hit looked incredible and showed how both guys are capable of doing things most humans would deem impossible at first glance.
A few moves could have been sold more to make them look more effective, but that is a minor quibble when the action is as good as it was in this contest.
Jade Cargill vs. Janai Kai
The second match of the night saw Cargill take on one of Thunder Rosa's students and a newcomer to AEW, Kai.
After easily overpowering Kai, Cargill hit a boot to the face followed by her finisher for what might be the quickest win of her career.
Rosa ran to the ring and fought with Cargill until several officials came down to break up the fight.
Grade: D
Analysis
Cargill getting easy, definitive wins in his first handful of matches was the right way to book her, but now she has to start showing us more. She can't get by without proving she can do more than a couple of moves anymore.
Her upcoming match with Rosa is going to be a big test for her. She won't run over the former NWA women's champion like a steamroller, so she is going to have to prove she is more than just a physique and some decent catchphrases.
If Cargill can show us that she can have a good match, her chances of becoming the face of the division one day will go way up.