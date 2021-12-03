WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 3

3 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

In what would have been a dream match just over a year ago, Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler kicked off the in-ring portion of the night’s show. A video package hyped up The Queen of Spades, who had fallen off significantly in recent months.

Banks controlled early but Baszler established dominance throughout the commercial break and rocked her opponent with a running knee coming out of the timeout. A defiant Banks slapped Baszler, igniting a comeback.

Baszler looked for the Kirifuda Clutch but Banks countered, first into a rollup, then the Bank Statement. Baszler escaped but could not kick out of another rollup as Banks earned the hard fought victory.

Result

Banks defeated Baszler

Grade

C+

Analysis

Imagine how much more this match would have meant before Baszler was beaten into mediocrity and treated as an afterthought.

As it was, the match was solid and put over Banks as a gritty, tough babyface who absorbed what Baszler threw at her and still managed to pick up the win. Why the production team put together a video package of The Queen of Spades, just to beat her straight-up in a match that doesn’t appear to have any real impact on things moving forward is a question only WWE officials can answer.

Banks feels like she is in a holding pattern at this point, which begs the question: where is Shotzi? Are we going to pretend like she doesn’t have unfinished business with The Boss?

If so, it is yet another example of the company heating someone up, only to cool them off and move on in near-record time. Why even bother at that point?