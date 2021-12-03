WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 3

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 3December 4, 2021
The Beast was back Friday night on SmackDown as Brock Lesnar made his first appearance since an indefinite suspension from WWE official Adam Pearce took him off the show and out of the Universal Championship hunt.
What did Lesnar do when he emerged from hibernation and how badly did Roman Reigns and The Bloodline suffer from it? Did he even get his hands on The Head of the Table after months of pent-up frustration?
Find out now with this recap of Friday's Fox presentation.
Match Card
- The Beast is Back!: Brock Lesnar returns from suspension
- Cesaro vs. Sheamus (with Ridge Holland)
- King Woods vs. Jey Uso
Brock Lesnar Kicks Off SmackDown and Sami Zayn Interrupts
Brock Lesnar kicked off Friday's show to a thunderous ovation and said he is back for one reason: the Universal Championship.
Sami Zayn, the winner of last week's Black Friday Battle Royal, came to the ring and ran his mouth in an attempt to warm Lesnar up. When The Beast questioned who the hell he is, Zayn said he is the No. 1 contender. Lesnar laughed it off, then attempted to manipulate Zayn into facing Reigns for the Universal Championship tonight.
When that didn't work, he physically coerced Zayn into competing for the title tonight. Lesnar vowed to be by his side when the match goes down.
Grade
A
Analysis
Brock questioning who Zayn was, then bullying him into taking his title shot tonight so The Beast can slide into the Day 1 main event was a great bit of business. Lesnar's sense of humor is a really underrated element of his performance when he is allowed to express it like he was here.
Zayn has been one of the unsung heroes of WWE programming over the last year and he played off Brock perfectly. The facial expressions, body language and timing were all on-point and made for an entertaining opening segment.
More importantly, it set up the night's main event and gave fans something to tune into later in the broadcast.
Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler
In what would have been a dream match just over a year ago, Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler kicked off the in-ring portion of the night’s show. A video package hyped up The Queen of Spades, who had fallen off significantly in recent months.
Banks controlled early but Baszler established dominance throughout the commercial break and rocked her opponent with a running knee coming out of the timeout. A defiant Banks slapped Baszler, igniting a comeback.
Baszler looked for the Kirifuda Clutch but Banks countered, first into a rollup, then the Bank Statement. Baszler escaped but could not kick out of another rollup as Banks earned the hard fought victory.
Result
Banks defeated Baszler
Grade
C+
Analysis
Imagine how much more this match would have meant before Baszler was beaten into mediocrity and treated as an afterthought.
As it was, the match was solid and put over Banks as a gritty, tough babyface who absorbed what Baszler threw at her and still managed to pick up the win. Why the production team put together a video package of The Queen of Spades, just to beat her straight-up in a match that doesn’t appear to have any real impact on things moving forward is a question only WWE officials can answer.
Banks feels like she is in a holding pattern at this point, which begs the question: where is Shotzi? Are we going to pretend like she doesn’t have unfinished business with The Boss?
If so, it is yet another example of the company heating someone up, only to cool them off and move on in near-record time. Why even bother at that point?
Happy Talk with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss Was Interrupted
Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss presented another edition of Happy Talk, this time dedicated to making fun of Jeff Hardy and Drew McIntyre following last week’s loss in tag team action.
McIntyre interrupted, threatening to hit the ring with Angela the sword. Instead, Jeff Hardy attacked from behind and with The Scottish Warrior, cleared the ring of the heels before standing tall.
Grade
F
Analysis
There was no reason whatsoever for this to be on the show other than to get McIntyre and Hardy in front of the fans. Otherwise, this “feud” could have been escalated in a simple backstage confrontation or even a YouTube exclusive video.
This was a waste of a few minutes of television that did not accomplish anything of any real note.
If there is any consolation, it is that Hardy sharing the screen with McIntyre will go a long way in establishing him as a main event star on SmackDown.
Viking Raiders vs. Los Lotharios
The Viking Raiders battled Los Lotharios in tag team action.
Before the match could get going, Angel and Humberto set Erik up for their double-team finisher when Rick Boogs and Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura appeared at ringside. Instead of Boogs' riffing distracting the heels, though, it caught Erik off-guard, allowing Angel to score the rollup victory.
After the match, Boogs played guitar as a peace offering to Erik and Ivar.
Result
Los Lotharios defeated The Viking Raiders
Grade
D
Analysis
Not only was there nothing to this match, the post-match antics between the babyfaces completely killed any semblance of competition in the tag division.
By shaking off a loss just to thump their chests as Boogs played guitar, the Viking Raiders essentially admitted that wins and losses are meaningless. Instead of being pissed that they lost because of outside interference, they partied with the offenders.
Los Lotharios look like geniuses for not allowing their rivals to distract them. Their opponent? Not so much, and that almost certainly was not the desired effect.