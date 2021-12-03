NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kemba Walker

1 of 3

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets are still awaiting the season debut of Kyrie Irving, but at this point they shouldn't be holding their breath. The New York City vaccine mandate that has kept him off the floor is seemingly going nowhere, and Irving is reportedly "not anywhere closer to getting the vaccine," The Athletic's Shams Charania said Thursday on the "Pat McAfee Show."

Brooklyn can't be thrilled about the situation. It built this team to be top-heavy, which isn't an issue when Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden are all available. Take Irving out of the equation, though, and there's suddenly a heavy burden on the other stars and a ton of offensive chances trickling down to the less qualified role players.

It comes as little surprise, then, to hear the Nets are "open to talking trades involving Irving," per SNY's Ian Begley. They aren't actively shopping Irving, but if their phone rings, they'll answer it.

The tricky part is knowing what Irving's trade market is and what the Nets should reasonably expect to get for him. On the one hand, he's a seven-time All-Star who should still be in the prime of his career at 29 years old. On the other, he has missed a massive amount of games in his career and could hit the open market by declining his player option for 2022-23.