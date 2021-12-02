Fantasy Basketball 2021: Pickups and NBA Waiver-Wire Adds After December 2

Fantasy Basketball 2021: Pickups and NBA Waiver-Wire Adds After December 2December 2, 2021
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's early success with the Oklahoma City Thunder should not come as a surprise.
Robinson-Earl is the latest player in the Villanova-to-the-NBA pipeline that has played well. Josh Hart, Saddiq Bey, Mikal Bridges and Donte DiVincenzo are among the recent Villanova products to carve out roles in the league.
The 2021 second-round pick has become a more viable fantasy basketball prospect in the last week due to an increase in the scoring column.
Robinson-Earl contributed in the rebounds and assists columns from the start and the scoring production is the latest positive sign for himself and the Thunder.
Alec Burks and Jarred Vanderbilt should be included as top waiver-wire candidates alongside Robinson-Earl for different reasons.
Burks received an increase in playing time over the last week and Vanderbilt has been a solid rebounder alongside Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, SF, Oklahoma City
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has five double-digit point performances in his last six games.
The rookie out of Villanova produced 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists in his most recent trip to the hardwood on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets.
Robinson-Earl started his season by contributing rebounds and assists to the Thunder's cause, but now he has more fantasy value because of his scoring.
The 21-year-old has made over 50 percent of his field-goal attempts in three of his last four appearances, and he attempted nine or more shots in four of his last six games.
All of Robinson-Earl's shooting statistics point to him scoring more in the coming weeks.
The only downfall to Robinson-Earl's fantasy basketball status is that he is eligible at just one position in Yahoo fantasy basketball leagues. That may not matter if the small forward keeps up his high volume.
Alec Burks, SG/SF, New York
Alec Burks might be the most coveted player on the fantasy basketball waiver wire right now.
Burks jumped over Kemba Walker in the New York Knicks' rotation. He played 39 minutes in each of the last two games.
Burks was highly productive in both of those contests. He had 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in Tuesday's loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
Burks produced 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists in his first game with an increased role against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.
The 30-year-old is as close to a must-add off the waiver wire as you will get right now. There is no guarantee that he will keep scoring 20 points on a nightly basis, but you have to keep riding the hot hand right now.
Jarred Vanderbilt, PF/C, Minnesota
Jarred Vanderbilt is a different type of waiver-wire acquisition.
The 22-year-old is rebounding at a high rate for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He has 10 or more rebounds in six of the last seven games.
Vanderbilt pulled down 12 boards in his last appearance on Wednesday versus the Washington Wizards. He is performing at that rate even with Karl-Anthony Towns on the floor.
The problem with adding Vanderbilt is that he does not offer much outside of his rebounding ability. He has a single double-digit point performance since November 5.
Vanderbilt's rebounding ability is consistent enough to consider him as a backup frontcourt option for now, and at some point, you have to hope the points flow in on a more regular basis as well.