Fantasy Basketball 2021: Pickups and NBA Waiver-Wire Adds After December 2

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's early success with the Oklahoma City Thunder should not come as a surprise.

Robinson-Earl is the latest player in the Villanova-to-the-NBA pipeline that has played well. Josh Hart, Saddiq Bey, Mikal Bridges and Donte DiVincenzo are among the recent Villanova products to carve out roles in the league.

The 2021 second-round pick has become a more viable fantasy basketball prospect in the last week due to an increase in the scoring column.

Robinson-Earl contributed in the rebounds and assists columns from the start and the scoring production is the latest positive sign for himself and the Thunder.

Alec Burks and Jarred Vanderbilt should be included as top waiver-wire candidates alongside Robinson-Earl for different reasons.

Burks received an increase in playing time over the last week and Vanderbilt has been a solid rebounder alongside Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota.