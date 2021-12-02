Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Johnny Gargano, Kyle O'Reilly and More

1 of 3

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported negotiations between Johnny Gargano and WWE officials began back in October as the company looks to keep the former NXT champion on board.

He continued, "WWE wants to keep him onboard, and applauded his work with The Way before the group split, even mentioning that he helped progress several new stars even if he does leave."

There is no denying that Gargano was key in the development of both Austin Theory and Indi Hartwell.

The Aussie is a prominent player on NXT 2.0, where she is currently married to Dexter Lumis and competing alongside Persia Perrotta in a newly formed tag team. Theory has made a major impact early in his main roster career, working alongside the likes of Jeff Hardy and Rey Mysterio before challenging Big E for the WWE championship as part of the payoff to the company's tie-in with Netflix film, Red Notice.

That Gargano is one of the best wrestlers in the world and has a proven track record of putting others over certainly makes him that much more valuable to the company's efforts both between the ropes and in developing talent.

How much he wants to break free from the reigns and wrestle top stars in big matches, rather than relative unknowns in a developmental setting, will determine how likely he is to stay put.