AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 1

3 of 7

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Fresh off the biggest win of his AEW career over Nick Comoroto, Lee Moriarty fought the defining match of his career against former world champion and future Hall of Famer, CM Punk. Before the contest could begin, MJF made his way to the commentary position for a closer look at his newfound rival.

Moriarty outwrestled Punk early, drawing sharp criticism from MJF toward the latter. Every time Punk appeared to build momentum, Moriarty cut him off, all while MJF questioned where the killer instinct in the Chicago native is.

Moriarty countered a crossbody into a rollup, then into a submission. Punk fought out, survived a series of pinfall reversals and rocked his opponent with a single kick to the back of the head. “Why has this match lasted this long?” MJF asked, continuing his verbal attack on “PG Punk.”

The underdog kicked Punk in the face and drove him into the mat but could only keep him down for two. Moments later, Punk escaped his opponent’s grasp and countered into the Go To Sleep for the pinfall victory.

After the match, MJF accused Punk of trying to get in Britt Baker’s pants and called him One Punk Chump. The Straight Edge Superstar challenged MJF to shut up and come to the ring. The Salt of the Earth said Punk needs him more than he needs the former world champion. “I’m a spark to a flame you haven’t had since 2011.”

MJF vowed to be better than Bret in Canada, Piper in Portland and Punk in Chicago.

Result

Punk defeated Moriarty

Grade

B

Analysis

Outside of putting Moriarty over Punk here, you cannot possibly book him any stronger than he was here.

The six-year veteran dominated the action, nearly beat Punk on several occasions and best of all, had fans believing they may see an upset late in the match. He was more than up to the challenge of sharing the ring with one of the biggest stars of the last decade and earned himself any and all rave reviews he will get as a result.

The MJF promo was fine but it felt like he was reaching for some of the insults, grasping at low-hanging fruit. The Britt Baker lines, especially, made no sense given the fact that everyone is very aware that Punk has his own, former women’s champion wife at home.

The verbal back and forth lacked the punch of last week’s showdown but the appearance of Wardlow at the end of the segment as he came out to protect MJF from a much-deserved ass-kicking sets up Punk for a match with the jacked-up heavyweight sooner rather than later.