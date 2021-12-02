Ranking the NBA's Top Duos Under 25 Right Now

2 of 7

Boston Globe/Getty Images

10. Anthony Edwards and Jarred Vanderbilt, Minnesota Timberwolves



Edwards' shot-making knows no limits, and he's partnering that allure with more consistent highs and better playmaking recognition. This placement really comes down to a not-so-flashy sidekick.

Feel free to insert Jaden McDaniels. He's a defender possessed. But Vanderbilt is defending just as hard, if not harder—and arguably maniacally. He's like prescription ecstasy. He just doesn't have the starry unknownness of other second wheels.

9. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder



Sticking Oklahoma City's twosome above that from Minnesota was tough. Gilgeous-Alexander still deserves the nod over Edwards. Does Giddey trounce Vanderbilt?

Better yet: Does Giddey usurp Lu Dort? Or Darius Bazley? Immediately, Dort might make more sense. But Giddey's passing, finishing and in-between touch give him a higher upside. The Thunder aren't climbing higher than No. 9, for now, either way.

8. OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Barnes' readiness is at once a surprise and license for ambition. Weirdos harp on the absence of a three-point shot. Smart people celebrate his 46.2 percent clip from mid-range. That he isn't averaging more assists is criminal. He has hesitation moves baked into his handle, and his floor awareness is divine.

Anunoby, currently sidelined with a hip injury, has shown the ball skills and directionality necessary to make you wonder whether the No. 8 spot actually isn't ambitious enough. No duo on this list offers more collective defense. Barnes' inexperience and a finite amount of off-the-dribble jump-shot juice are all that's holding them back.

7. De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings

Benefit of the doubt is at play here. Fox has been one of the league's worst high-volume players to start the season. That shouldn't hold because, well, Fox isn't one of the league's worst high-volume players. For all his shot-selection woes, he can take over games with his raw speed and accelerated reads.

Haliburton is, frankly, pretty to really good at just about everything. He is not hitting nearly as many of his in-between shots and suffers from the more-than-occasional case of settling, but he's a two-way presence.

6. Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams III, Boston Celtics

Between a shot selection that tends to stall out before the basket and a recent three-point slide, Tatum is going to have his detractors. Fine. It's still bonkers to bet against him for the rest of the year. He is an authentic offensive hub and doesn't get enough credit for his all-around defense.

Williams is not some throwaway inclusion solely propped up by Tatum. He is more role player than star but hardly a specialist. His defense extends past the free-throw line when he's locked in, and few play-finishing bigs are so deft at spraying split-second passes to orbiting shooters.

Also receiving consideration: RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks; Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets; Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons; Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle, Philadelphia 76ers; Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs.