NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Kemba Walker, Christian Wood Trade Markets

Over the next three months, there's sure to be plenty of trade buzz around the NBA. The league's trade deadline is set for Feb. 10. And by this point in the 2021-22 season, teams are getting an idea of whether they'll be legitimate playoff contenders looking to add players for a postseason push or not.

Many trade rumors early in the season have revolved around Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons, who is still sitting out and may not play another game for the team. While those rumors will likely continue to circulate, there are plenty of other players who could end up getting dealt midseason.

As the season goes on, there should be more players on the trading block. Not everybody will get moved, but there's sure to be a lot of speculation about the possibilities.

Heading into December, here's some of the latest trade buzz from around the NBA.

Knicks May Look to Trade Walker This Season

Kemba Walker's first season with the New York Knicks has not been going well. The 31-year-old point guard hasn't been playing at the level we've seen previously and recently lost his spot in the team's rotation.

Even though Walker was healthy and rested on Tuesday night, he didn't play in the Knicks' loss to the Brooklyn Nets. And he may not be playing for New York anytime soon.

In fact, it's possible that Walker won't even still be with the Knicks by the end of the season. According to Bleacher Report's A. Sherrod Blakely, there are league sources who think New York will look to trade Walker, even though his value on the market is at "an all-time low."

Blakely also noted, though, that Walker's value could change closer to the trade deadline as "teams get more desperate to add a veteran who, despite his defensive shortcomings, has shown he can still make shots, albeit in a more limited capacity."

Where could Walker possibly get dealt? There may already be a fit, as Blakely reported that a source close to the Knicks thinks the Houston Rockets may be a "potential trade partner," especially because they may be looking to deal away John Wall.

If it takes some time before a trade materializes, perhaps Walker hasn't played his final game for the Knicks. Even though he's not in their rotation right now, it's always possible they may need to utilize him again later on.

However, if that happens, New York will hope to get better production out of Walker. He's currently averaging 11.7 points and 3.1 assists in 18 games.

Could Rockets Consider Trading Away Wood?

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Wall may not be the only Rockets player featured in trade rumors over the next few months. Currently at 4-16, Houston is in rebuilding mode and looking to construct a strong core that will help lead it to long-term success.

Christian Wood is only 26, so he could potentially be a key player for the Rockets for years to come. However, it's not a sure thing that he'll be staying with the team, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

"There is an expectation around the NBA that Christian Wood, who's in the second season of a three-year contract, will receive significant trade interest and that Houston will entertain offers," O'Connor wrote.

It makes sense that there might be teams around the league that would want to acquire Wood. He's continually improved throughout his six-year NBA career, and he's been impressive during his first two seasons with the Rockets.

Wood is averaging 16.8 points and 11.8 rebounds in 20 games this season. The 6'10" power forward isn't only a strong post presence, he's also been a solid scoring option in recent years.

Considering Wood is only signed through the end of the 2022-23 season, Houston could decide to trade him for a big return if it believes its rebuild will take longer than that. However, there's also the possibility the Rockets could sign him to a long-term extension and make him a part of the core they're building.