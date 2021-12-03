Every NFL Team's MVP of the 2021 Season

0 of 32

In 2021, an NFL MVP award is often thought of as being exclusively for quarterbacks.

How could it not be? Since 2000, only four non-quarterbacks have won the Associated Press' MVP award, with signal-callers winning it nine out of the last 10 times.

But things are hardly that simple when zooming in to look at each team's MVP of an individual season. In some cases, the elite weapons who help make a quarterback's strong season possible are the real MVPs. In others, defensive production that spurs an entire unit, or statistical outliers on either side of the ball, have bigger impacts than their team's passers.

While no position is more important than quarterback, big performances from other premium spots weigh heavily in each team's MVP race in 2021 because no team gets as far as it has without the following players.