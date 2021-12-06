Updated 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year Rankings

0 of 5

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year discussion includes five lottery picks in the early part of December.

Favorites from November haven't slowed down, but No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham is making a charge after an ankle injury delayed his debut.

A few rookies' cases have faded, as Jalen Green hurt his hamstring Nov. 24 and Chris Duarte's shooting has cooled.

Rankings are based on a mix of production, efficiency and impact.