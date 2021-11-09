2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year Rankings

2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year RankingsNovember 9, 2021
The 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year race has officially begun, and its current leaders didn't seem like obvious candidates on draft night.
A handful of lottery picks are quickly proving that portions of their scouting reports were wrong. The ladder's top two appear on track for future All-Star appearances, and neither was a top-two pick.
These rankings reflect each rookie's play for the current season, not their long-term potential.
7. Jalen Green (Houston Rockets, SG)
Despite Jalen Green's inefficient start, the highs and flashes outweigh the lows and percentages this early.
Erratic shooting and no experienced point guard play for the Houston Rockets have contributed to his 35.3 percent field-goal mark. He's creating space easily enough with improved handles and advanced footwork. His shot should eventually start falling more frequently. Green already has a 30-point game spearheaded by eight three-point makes against the Boston Celtics.
Averaging 3.0 assists, he has also showcased some secondary playmaking ability and passing skill.
But Green's biggest advantages right now are still his first step and explosiveness when turning the corner or attacking in transition. The only NBA guards with more dunks than the rookie's nine are Zach LaVine, Ja Morant and Anthony Edwards.
6. Davion Mitchell (Sacramento Kings, PG/SG)
After a slow start offensively for Davion Mitchell, he's shown signs in October, scoring double figures in three of four games.
Meanwhile, opponents are shooting just 36.0 percent against him. His defensive pressure off the bench has given the Sacramento Kings' rotation something new and different. But he's also starting to get more confident as a shot-maker and comfortable facilitating for teammates. On Friday, Mitchell went for 19 points and four assists on four-of-five shooting from three in a win over the Charlotte Hornets.
For the season, he's been far more effective shooting off the dribble (1.7 makes per game), creating for himself with pull-ups and step-backs. He's struggled off the catch (17.6 percent), though it seems safe to predict improvement after he was 43.5 percent on catch-and-shoot attempts last year next to Jared Butler at Baylor, per Synergy Sports.
Otherwise, his blow-by burst off hesitation appears just as explosive as it did in college.
5. Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City Thunder, PG)
The NBA's athleticism and speed haven't been problematic for Josh Giddey, who's putting up similar numbers (10.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists) to what he produced in the NBL (10.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists).
His signature passing IQ has been evident early. Delivering the ball to teammates in optimal scoring situations remains Giddey's signature strength, and he's been able to play-make for them—despite lacking burst—by making the right reads and having the handle and size to execute against set defenses.
Without a reliable jumper, shooters around him for spacing or explosiveness to pick up easy baskets, consistently scoring has been more of a challenge. But he's still reached at least 15 points three times, finding ways off his own creativity, craftiness and uncommon height for his position.
4. Chris Duarte (Indiana Pacers, SG)
NBA-ready was written on every Chris Duarte scouting report, and it's held true, with the 24-year-old rookie starting and averaging 16.0 points.
Shooting 42.2 percent from three with at least two makes in nine of 11 games, Duarte's shot-making has carried right over. His self-creation flashes from Oregon have also translated. He's hitting 2.3 pull-ups with the ability to separate into his jumper.
Duarte isn't the most explosive athlete, but he has effectively used change of pace to beat his man, plus strength and body control to finish drives after contact.
Confident, tough and advanced in terms of shooting and scoring skill, the Pacers' lottery pick figures to hang around the top five on the rookie ladder all season.
3. Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic, SF/PF)
After a rough preseason, Franz Wagner has been a reliable starter for the Orlando Magic since opening day, averaging 13.7 points on 46.9 percent shooting and 38.9 percent from three.
One of two players who has scored at least 70 spot-up points, he has been productive playing off the ball, mostly thanks to his catch-and-shoot game. And though not an advanced one-on-one player, he's capitalized when given a chance to handle the ball, get downhill and improvise in the lane. Even at 20 years old, he's physically outmatched defenders on drives and finishes with 6'9", 225-pound size and bounce off one foot.
His 28 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves were the second-most by a rookie this year, notable for a player whose career high was 22 points through two seasons at Michigan.
He's also making plays regularly as a passer and defender that highlight his two-way basketball IQ.
Wagner already offers the versatility and complementary skill set to provide quality role-player minutes right now. But there is also plenty more upside for him to hit if he continues to improve his shooting and eventually develops a pull-up.
2. Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors, PF)
Defense and passing have always been considered Scottie Barnes' differentiator and translatable strengths. But nine games into his NBA career, he also leads all rookies in scoring at 16.6 points per game.
Playing mostly power forward, Barnes' ball-handling has been his most useful skill against bigs, while his length and motor are regularly leading to easy-basket opportunities. Improved mid-range touch and shot-making have been evident as well. The fact that he's scoring this fast without a three-ball (2-of-10) is an extremely promising sign, given predraft questions about his self-creation and jumper, plus the chances that he eventually extends his shooting range.
At the other end, he's already created a number of unique highlights with special foot speed, concentration and quick hands while defending guards and wings. The way he sits and slides in a stance at 6'9", 227 pounds looks scary.
1. Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers, PF/C)
One week into November, Evan Mobley deserves the No. 1 spot on the rookie ladder after his 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the Cleveland Cavaliers' road win over the New York Knicks on Sunday.
Credit general manager Koby Altman for seeing the vision of Mobley working out from the power forward spot next to Jarrett Allen. The No. 3 pick has looked comfortable operating away from the basket, demonstrating the handle to beat bigs off the dribble, touch and body control for scoring on the move and quick processing as a short-roll passer.
A lack of strength also hasn't restricted Mobley in the paint, where he's been an elite finisher (79.7 percent in the restricted area) thanks to his length, coordination and nimble feet. Mobley's 29 dunks rank second in the NBA behind his teammate Allen.
And despite weaker jump-shooting percentages, he's converted enough mid-range shots and free throws this early (plus four threes) with believable mechanics and fluidity for projecting long-term shooting success.
His defensive impact was more expected, with Mobley flashing his outstanding timing and discipline in rim protection. Aside from possessing playmaking tools and lateral quickness, he's reading plays like a veteran and putting himself in the right positions. After finishing last season ranked No. 25 in defense, the Cavaliers are No. 15 this season, and Mobley has clearly played a big role in the team's improvement.
