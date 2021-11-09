2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year Rankings

0 of 7

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year race has officially begun, and its current leaders didn't seem like obvious candidates on draft night.

A handful of lottery picks are quickly proving that portions of their scouting reports were wrong. The ladder's top two appear on track for future All-Star appearances, and neither was a top-two pick.

These rankings reflect each rookie's play for the current season, not their long-term potential.