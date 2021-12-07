WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 7

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

In the wake of NXT WarGames 2021, the December 7 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 was a chance for stars to ride the wave of momentum as well as the potential final stand of certain great stars of the past NXT era.

Kyle O'Reilly has not been able to trust anyone for a long time. When push came to shove, Von Wagner was not worthy of KOR's trust, and he beat the big man down for trying to betray him. The two would settle their sudden feud inside a steel cage.

Santos Escobar returned with flair to make Xyon Quinn pay for turning down an offer to join Legado del Fantasma. This week, he would teach him a lesson in the ring.

Bron Breakker and Cora Jade won WarGames for their respective teams. It was an important moment for both Superstars, who should now be on track to challenge for gold.

Johnny Gargano may have made his last appearance at a major NXT event. He promised to speak out following his team's loss at WarGames.

This night had the air of a true new beginning for NXT 2.0. With speculation of contracts ending for top stars and the future of the brand winning big on Sunday, NXT 2.0 had a chance to put a focus toward the future.