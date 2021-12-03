Exposing the NBA's Worst Turnover Machines This Season

0 of 5

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls make up the top five in net rating (net points per 100 possessions).

All five are in the top 10 of either turnover percentage or opponents' turnover percentage. Taking care of the ball, or forcing others to cough it up, can be a good indicator of team success.

And individually, they may tell us more than rebounds and assists. In 2014, FiveThirtyEight's Benjamin Morris "...created a regression using each player's box-score stats" that showed turnovers had greater "predictive ability" than boards and dimes.

The principle of heliocentric offense took hold shortly after that, though. And with players like James Harden, Luka Doncic and Russell Westbrook in complete control of so many possessions, individual turnovers started to mean less.

During Harden's 2017-18 MVP campaign, for example, he was second in the league with 6.1 turnovers per 100 possessions, but his Houston Rockets were 20th in the same stat. Harden's individual mark may look worse next to historical comparisons, but it was mostly the product of his taking a bigger share of the offensive pie than we were used to seeing.

This season, though heliocentrism hasn't been eliminated, we are starting to see the pendulum swing back a bit toward movement-heavy offenses like that of the Golden State Warriors.

In either scenario, not turning the ball over is certainly the preferable outcome. And the five below are struggling to produce that outcome.

Two are artifacts of the years when ball-dominant guards were all the rage, now trying to fit in alongside a superstar forward. Two are young playmakers still adjusting to life as an NBA starter. And one is a big with more offensive responsibility than players his size had in earlier eras.

All five join this list courtesy of total turnovers and turnover percentage (an estimate of turnovers committed per 100 plays). But since lead ball-handlers do deserve a little grace (though maybe not as much as heliocentric ones), everyone in the exercise was also given a little credit for assist percentage.

When you sort every player with 200-plus minutes by the average of their ranks in those three numbers (with extra weight given to turnovers and turnover percentage), this is the bottom five.