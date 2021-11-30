Re-Grading Every Top 2021 NBA Offseason Move so Far

1 of 8

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The Lakers hoped they'd be able to form a new Big Three by putting Westbrook next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. So far, it just hasn't worked.

Westbrook has been better lately, but he's struggled to fit into the Lakers offense and share primary ball-handling duties with James. In a lot of ways, he's been the same Russell Westbrook he's been since Kevin Durant left Oklahoma City, putting up big numbers and leading his team to wins but also taking some terrible shots and turning the ball over a ton.

The past few years with the Thunder, Rockets and Wizards, he's been able to function like that because those teams didn't have real title expectations. This Lakers team is a different story, and their disappointing start to the year is causing concern around the NBA world.

Aside from Westbrook's up-and-down individual play, the trade severely limited the moves the Lakers can make going forward.

L.A. gave up three valuable role players in Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell (all three of whom are thriving in Washington). It cashed in all its chips for Westbrook, who is not only a huge defensive downgrade but forced them to fill out the rest of the roster with aging veterans on minimum contracts.