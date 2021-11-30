3 Takeaways from WFT's Week 12 Win

0 of 3

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team capped Week 12 with a 17-15 win over the visiting Seattle Seahawks. While the final score may not be impressive, Washington's performance was.

The Football Team controlled the game on the ground and played a tough, physical brand of defense that we didn't see early in the season. Washington held the ball for nearly 42 minutes of game clock. This largely forced the Seahawks to rely on a boom-or-bust offensive game plan centered around quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson was solid—he finished 20-of-31 for 247 yards and two touchdowns—but he didn't have the time in the pocket to regularly push the ball downfield.

It was a winning formula that notched Washington its third consecutive victory. Here's what we learned during the game.