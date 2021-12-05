The Real Winners and Losers from 2021 WWE NXT WarGames

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

NXT WarGames was the beginning of a new era. The first major NXT weekend event without the TakeOver label felt at times like one of those classic nights, though it was many of the newest young stars that shined.

This show gave young stars a chance to truly shine in long memorable matches against some of the stalwarts of NXT.

While Johnny Gargano was on his way out, he helped put over the young talent of NXT 2.0, especially Carmelo Hayes. Tommaso Ciampa put over Bron Breakker to end the match, giving a definitive win to the future of NXT in Team 2.0.

Kyle O'Reilly could also be on his way out, losing at WarGames and setting up a potential final match against Von Wagner in a steel cage. However, it was Imperium that took the win, carried by an incredible performance from Fabian Aichner.

Cora Jade put on a show in the women's WarGames match, including taking the pinfall win. She clearly established herself as the future of the division.

Duke Hudson tried to get his own big win over an NXT stalwart. Instead, Cameron Grimes defeated him and shaved his head.

This was a night for the future, and some members of the young roster showed up more than the rest, no matter the results in the double rings at NXT WarGames.