NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Christian Wood, Goran Dragic and Daniel Theis

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets aren't the same team Christian Wood joined in 2020 free agency. That club still had James Harden around and the chance to contend the bearded baller offers. This on has undergone a near top-to-bottom overhaul emphasizing youth and long-term potential over any present (or near-future) win-chasing.

That could complicate things for the 26-year-old, whose contract expires after next season. There are several different scenarios that could lead him out of Space City, including a desire to compete sooner than later or Houston wanting to clear the frontcourt and create more playing time for 19-year-old rookie center Alperen Sengun.

Given the uncertainty with Wood, "there is an expectation around the NBA" that there will be "significant trade interest" in him, per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor. The report added Houston "will entertain offers" when they come.

Wood's skill set has some holes (most connected to defense), but there aren't many players who can match his combination of size, athleticism and perimeter skills. Anyone in the market for frontcourt offense will give him a long look.