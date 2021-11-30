NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Christian Wood, Goran Dragic and Daniel Theis

NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Christian Wood, Goran Dragic and Daniel TheisNovember 30, 2021
The latest batch of NBA trade rumors sent a helpful reminder.
Ben Simmons isn't the only player who could change jerseys this season. Far from it.
It makes sense that the 25-year-old All-Star has dominated the rumor mill, because players of his age and stature are almost never available in trades. Having said that, not every team needs to broker a blockbuster, and even fewer have the assets to get one done.
Let's dig into the latest Simmons-free trade buzz.
'Significant' Trade Interest Expected for Christian Wood
The Houston Rockets aren't the same team Christian Wood joined in 2020 free agency. That club still had James Harden around and the chance to contend the bearded baller offers. This on has undergone a near top-to-bottom overhaul emphasizing youth and long-term potential over any present (or near-future) win-chasing.
That could complicate things for the 26-year-old, whose contract expires after next season. There are several different scenarios that could lead him out of Space City, including a desire to compete sooner than later or Houston wanting to clear the frontcourt and create more playing time for 19-year-old rookie center Alperen Sengun.
Given the uncertainty with Wood, "there is an expectation around the NBA" that there will be "significant trade interest" in him, per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor. The report added Houston "will entertain offers" when they come.
Wood's skill set has some holes (most connected to defense), but there aren't many players who can match his combination of size, athleticism and perimeter skills. Anyone in the market for frontcourt offense will give him a long look.
Goran Dragic Could Remain Away from Raptors for Extended Period
Goran Dragic seemed like an awkward fit for the Toronto Raptors from the start, but they needed his salary to make the money work in their sign-and-trade of Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat.
On the court, Dragic never found his footing with the youth-filled Raptors. He drew a start on opening night, came off of the bench his next time out and was dropped from the rotation shortly thereafter. He has since left the team "to manage a personal matter," the Raptors announced recently.
While that announcement said there is no timetable for the process, Sportsnet's Michael Grange reported this could be last a while.
"My understanding is this is a long-term play," Grange tweeted. "Nothing is locked, but Dragic will likely remain in Slovenia attending to family matters and training until trade deadline and/or buyout market heats up."
Despite the rocky start, it's possible Dragic could have a trade market by the deadline. He remains a reliable source of scoring and playmaking at the point guard spot, and even if his days as a starter are behind him, he could boost almost any bench.
Teams Could Have Interest in Daniel Theis
As soon as the ink dried on Daniel Theis' four-year, $36 million contract with the Rockets this offseason, he already looked out of place.
At 29 years old, he is in the heart of his prime. Houston, on the other hand, could be a half-decade away from reaching its own. Not to mention, the Rockets may not have needed another big with Wood and Sengun on the roster, something Houston has seemingly admitted by not only pulling Theis out of the starting lineup but removing him from the rotation entirely.
Rival clubs will surely take note, and O'Connor reported Theis "will...receive mild trade interest from teams in need of a steady veteran backup."
The length and money of Theis' contract could complicate things a bit, but the final season is at least a team option, per Spotrac. The Rockets should take any calls that come in, and if anyone offers something remotely of value, that might be enough to get it done.