Bowl Games Schedule 2021-22: Dates, Times and Best Potential CFP Matchups

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Very few FBS defenses in college football can brag about being close to the same stratosphere as the Georgia Bulldogs.

They carry the top-rated defense into the SEC Championship Game on Saturday and hope to lock in the top seed in the College Football Playoff. If that happens, Georgia's offense could be in line to face one of the toughest Power Five defenses in the nation.

Oklahoma State surged up to No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 thanks to their incredible defensive unit.

The Cowboys rank fifth in points allowed per game and third in total yards conceded per contest. If they make the playoff, Oklahoma State would provide an intriguing matchup against a Georgia team that has not been pushed to its limits yet.