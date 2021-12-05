Biggest Takeaways from WWE NXT WarGames 2021 ResultsDecember 6, 2021
Biggest Takeaways from WWE NXT WarGames 2021 Results
The battlegrounds for NXT WarGames 2021 saw the remnants of the black and gold era against the new breed of the 2.0 reboot. Not only was it a fight to establish kayfabe dominance, it was also a means to let fans know the direction of the show going forward.
This was an important pay-per-view for WWE to prove to fans that NXT is in good hands and we should continue to invest in watching it on a weekly basis. But was that the biggest talking point, or were there other things worth mulling over?
Let's look back on what transpired at WarGames and run down the biggest takeaways from the night.
Full Match Results
- Women's WarGames Match: Raquel Gonzalez, Cora Jade, Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray defeated Dakota Kai, Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne by pinfall.
- Imperium defeated Kyle O'Reilly and Von Wagner by pinfall to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship.
- Hair vs. Hair Match: Cameron Grimes defeated Duke Hudson by pinfall.
- Roderick Strong defeated Joe Gacy by pinfall to retain the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.
- Men's WarGames Match: Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller and Tony D'Angelo defeated Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, LA Knight and Pete Dunne by pinfall.
Cora Jade Got a Big Stamp of Approval
With so many releases happening this past year, some Superstars barely wrestled a handful of matches before they were let go. WWE's been a very tumultuous environment where if you don't impress the right people quickly, your time may be up before you know it.
That's why it's such a big deal that Cora Jade was given such a big spotlight by not only having the most interesting story to track during the women's WarGames match, but scoring the pinfall for her team.
Jade crashed through the table and took out Jacy Jayne, but injured her arm in the process. This could have easily been how she was written out of the match to give the heels an advantage or to excuse why she would be the person who took a pinfall or tapped out.
Instead, Jade was booked to kick out of what should have been a strong pinfall attempt from NXT women's champion Mandy Rose, then catch Jayne off guard with a pin of her own.
Being the star player among three former women's champions may just mean Jade's here to stay and WWE sees big things coming for her in the future.
Does This Mean Kyle O'Reilly Is Staying with NXT?!
Kyle O'Reilly and Von Wagner failed to dethrone Imperium for the NXT Tag Team Championship, but the bigger story isn't their failure—it's what happened after the match.
O'Reilly's contract is set to expire soon and it's unknown if he's going to sign a new deal with WWE and stay in NXT or move to the main roster, or if he's leaving the company. Much speculation has been made that he could follow his fellow Undisputed Era members Adam Cole and Bobby Fish and head to AEW, but that may not happen just yet.
As fans chanted "thank you, Kyle" to him, Wagner tried to attack his tag team partner from behind. O'Reilly saw it coming, though, and took out Wagner in retaliation. He's played that game before with Cole and grew eyes in the back of his head to compensate.
Is this a sign O'Reilly is sticking with WWE and will start a program with Wagner following this? It seems at least one match should be guaranteed to follow up on what just happened.
Or is this just a tease and O'Reilly will do the favors to Wagner on Tuesday night, putting him over on his way out, and the angle here was simply to get people talking prior to the next episode?
Even if it's just the latter, that mission's accomplished.
Is There Something to Duke Hudson Cutting His Hair?
Normally, a Hair vs. Hair match comes about because a Superstar has a film role coming up where they need shorter hair or WWE specifically wants to go in a new direction with their character.
Had Cameron Grimes lost this, it would have made sense for him to get a haircut, since that is a defining element of his character. He looks like a scroungy guy, so it makes him funnier.
Since Duke Hudson came up short here, though, that begs questioning why.
Hudson's a good looking guy, but his gimmick isn't about that to warrant going with an "I'm so ugly now" story. He's not going bald to justify getting ahead of it like what happened with Baron Corbin. This shouldn't have anything to do with his gimmick about being a master poker player, either.
If not just for curiosity's sake, it'll be interesting to see why Hudson was booked to lose his hair, and if the answer is that WWE never had anything in mind and did this on a whim, even that is interesting as another example of how chaotic the creative has been as of late.
Good for Roderick Strong, but the Cruiserweight Division Might as Well Be Dead
WWE's cruiserweight division had an amazing start with the Cruiserweight Classic tournament, which was one of the most thoroughly entertaining programs of that year.
Daniel Bryan and Mauro Ranallo passionately did commentary while some of the best wrestlers under 205 pounds battled it out and showed off skills that hadn't been seen before, setting up a great foundation for the purple and orange brand.
Over the years, nearly everyone who had been part of this and the 205 Live show to follow have left WWE and the division has gone through numerous changes, but WarGames seems to be the final nail in the coffin.
At this point, 205 Live hasn't been live, nor limited to the 205 pound limit, for several months. Roderick Strong seemed as though he'd restore some credibility to the title by taking it seriously, but here, he fought a challenger who not only was above the weight limit, but specifically pointed out alternatives to make the division different.
Joe Gacy called for it to have no height or weight limit and to be open to the female Superstars, too. Basically, that it should be the way 205 Live is.
Curiously, Gacy didn't win to start implementing those changes, but Strong's victory felt hollow, rather than triumphant. Instead of seeming like a statement that the cruiserweight division is here to stay, it was brushed aside as just a win and nothing more.
It wouldn't be shocking at all if WWE took more steps in getting rid of this division and the championship in 2022 and it was no longer resembling itself in a few weeks or months.
Thank You, Johnny
Johnny Gargano is arguably Mr. NXT. He represented the heart and soul of the brand during the years where it was considered the top spot for professional wrestling, was the first Triple Crown champion and has put on more Match of the Year candidates than any other Superstar.
Gargano signed a contract extension to work this event as he had never taken part in WarGames before, despite all his prominent spots in the past. It was one of the only things left for him to cross off his list. Naturally, he started the match and was one of the biggest focal points.
Of course, it took all parties to put on a great showing here, but while much of the spotlight is on Bron Breakker for scoring the victory for Team 2.0, a special shout out needs to be given to Johnny Wrestling (or in this case, Johnny WarGames) for possibly going out with yet another fantastic match.
Here's hoping whether it's in NXT, on the main roster, in AEW or elsewhere, Gargano will continue to be one of the most talented professional wrestlers in the business today.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.