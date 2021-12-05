Biggest Takeaways from WWE NXT WarGames 2021 Results

5 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WWE's cruiserweight division had an amazing start with the Cruiserweight Classic tournament, which was one of the most thoroughly entertaining programs of that year.

Daniel Bryan and Mauro Ranallo passionately did commentary while some of the best wrestlers under 205 pounds battled it out and showed off skills that hadn't been seen before, setting up a great foundation for the purple and orange brand.

Over the years, nearly everyone who had been part of this and the 205 Live show to follow have left WWE and the division has gone through numerous changes, but WarGames seems to be the final nail in the coffin.

At this point, 205 Live hasn't been live, nor limited to the 205 pound limit, for several months. Roderick Strong seemed as though he'd restore some credibility to the title by taking it seriously, but here, he fought a challenger who not only was above the weight limit, but specifically pointed out alternatives to make the division different.

Joe Gacy called for it to have no height or weight limit and to be open to the female Superstars, too. Basically, that it should be the way 205 Live is.

Curiously, Gacy didn't win to start implementing those changes, but Strong's victory felt hollow, rather than triumphant. Instead of seeming like a statement that the cruiserweight division is here to stay, it was brushed aside as just a win and nothing more.

It wouldn't be shocking at all if WWE took more steps in getting rid of this division and the championship in 2022 and it was no longer resembling itself in a few weeks or months.