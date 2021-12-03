Fantasy Football Week 13: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

0 of 8

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

With only a few games left in the fantasy football season, managers will find it difficult to pluck sleepers out of the free-agent pool.

Coaches may begin to reduce rotations to keep their top contributors on the field amid a playoff push. As a result, fewer unheralded fantasy gems have a chance to produce a standout performance.

In Week 13, we're going to highlight a pair of quarterbacks who haven't recently posted juicy fantasy stat lines, but their plus matchups make them intriguing pickup options.

While most managers with Dalvin Cook flock to running back Alexander Mattison as an injury replacement, take a deeper shot at a pair of tailbacks who could take advantage of expanded roles.

Lastly, two Las Vegas Raiders have boom potential in a matchup against one of the league's most generous pass defenses.

Let's take a look at eight sleeper options available in 60 percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.