5 WWE and AEW Predictions for the Rest of 2021

By the time the weightlifting belt came careening back to the ring just seconds after Cody Rhodes ripped it off and threw it into the stands, it became abundantly clear that the displeasure fans currently harbor for The American Nightmare will cause more problems them good for the company moving forward.

The issue with Rhodes as it currently stands is that fans are not choosing to cheer his opponents over him, as WWE's audience did in relation to John Cena for years. Instead, the negative reaction for the Executive Vice President of AEW is distracting from the matches he is a part of. We saw it back at Full Gear when the tag match he wrestled with Pac against Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo suffered from it.

Despite being the biggest star in the pre-Thanksgiving Dynamite main event pitting him, Pac and the Lucha Bros against Black, El Idolo and FTR, his involvement was relatively limited and the match gained more traction as a result.

The reaction isn't necessarily Rhodes' fault, per se, but the self-righteous character isn't doing him any favors. Some of the promos are over thought rather than being the raw, simplistic, emotional displays that helped him connect with fans as the heart and lifeblood of the company in the first place. His matches and feuds haven't lived up to the early programs he was part of.

He has been a prominent part of the show but his output has taken a step back and staleness has set in. His character has not evolved and the fans have reacted accordingly.

Wednesday's errant superkick that fell Pac could be a sign that things are heading in the right direction for Rhodes. Might he make a slow-burn heel turn, listening to the audience's desires rather than stubbornly staying the course?

As someone who helped found AEW by listening to fans and paying close attention to trends in pro wrestling, Rhodes will eventually realize that is the right call.

By the end of the year, he will begin to embrace the dark side and become the villain AEW deserves.

And best of all, none of that will adversely affect his ability to lead the company's community outreach efforts, which is something he cited for resisting the turn, because the guy he is in the ring does not have to reflect the man he is outside it.