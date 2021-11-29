3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 12 Win

0 of 3

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

Don't look now, but the New England Patriots might just be the best team in the AFC. With a 36-13 win over the reeling Tennessee Titans on Sunday, New England drew even with Sunday's opponents at 8-4. With the head-to-head tiebreaker in their pocket, the Patriots have a huge edge in the race for the No. 1 seed.

Perhaps more importantly, the Patriots rattled off their sixth straight win and looked like a championship-caliber squad in the process.

For the fourth straight week and fifth time in six games, New England's defense allowed fewer than two touchdowns. Quarterback Mac Jones continues to look like the favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year, and the Patriots receiving corps appears to be a more cohesive unit than the patchwork position group it seems on paper.

New England's 1-3 start to the season feels forever ago. As the Patriots head into a pivotal AFC East showdown with the Buffalo Bills, there isn't a hotter team in football.

Here's what we learned during New England's big win in Week 12.