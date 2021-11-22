3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 11 Win

0 of 3

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The New England Patriots have been on a steady rise since their 1-3 start to the season. They've lost only once since then—in overtime to the Dallas Cowboys—and have rattled off five wins in a row.

Last week's 45-7 beatdown of the Cleveland Browns was impressive, but Thursday night's shutout of the Atlanta Falcons might have been even more so. The Patriots offense wasn't in sync in this one, but the game never appeared to be in doubt.

Good teams find ways to win when things aren't clicking. The Patriots dominated. The 25-0 victory doesn't necessarily mean that these Patriots are a great team, but it suggests that they're getting there. With the Buffalo Bills' loss Sunday, New England now holds first place in the AFC East.

Here's what we learned during the Patriots' big Week 11 win.