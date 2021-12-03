The Biggest Hole on Every MLB Roster Right Now

1 of 6

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles: Starting Pitching

Though the Orioles did something by signing Jordan Lyles at the last minute before the lockout, he alone isn't much of a fix for a starting rotation that coughed up a league-high 5.99 ERA in 2021. They certainly have the payroll space to make more moves, so whether or not they want to is the only real question.

Boston Red Sox: Defense

Though the Red Sox could still use late-inning relievers and an impact bat, their most pressing Achilles' heel is a defense that was dead last with minus-38 outs above average this season. The return of Jackie Bradley Jr. helps that in theory, but less so if he's going to play a reserve role in reality.

New York Yankees: Shortstop

The Yankees have had a question mark hanging over shortstop ever since they moved Gleyber Torres back to second base, yet they were supposedly in no rush to sign one of the market's top options before the lockout. That notably cost them Corey Seager, who was a perfect fit on paper.

Tampa Bay Rays: Slugger

Durability questions be damned, two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber is a nice dice roll for a Rays rotation that needed a veteran arm. Next up should be a big bopper who can fill Nelson Cruz's shoes in the middle of the lineup. Maybe it's a reach, but reigning World Series MVP Jorge Soler would fit well.

Toronto Blue Jays: Relief Ace

It hurt Toronto to lose Marcus Semien and Robbie Ray, but Cavan Biggio can fill in for the former and the Jays signed Kevin Gausman to replace the latter. What they need now is a relief ace who could set up for or perhaps supplant Jordan Romano at closer. When baseball resumes, Kenley Jansen will still be out there.