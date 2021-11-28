Week 13 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

0 of 5

Steven Senne/Associated Press

When a player shines in a standout performance before a bye week, don't hesitate to pick him up even though he'll sit idle on the bench for your upcoming fantasy matchup.

On Sunday, an unheralded running back had a top-10 fantasy performance in standard and point-per-reception leagues. He won't take the field for Week 13 because of a bye, but managers should put in a free-agent acquisition bid or claim for him because of his potential opportunities going forward.

Don't forget about all the action from the Thanksgiving games. In those contests, two wide receivers emerged as contributors who can establish some consistency with their respective offenses.

In preparation for Week 13, we'll highlight breakout candidates and offer tips to help you make a push for the playoffs. All selections and player suggestions are rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues.