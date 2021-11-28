B/R Belts: Top WWE, AEW Performances for the Week of November 28

3 of 8

Heel Bryan Danielson is a hell of a lot of fun to watch.

Not only does he do all of the classic heel stuff, like turning down a fight with some lame-ass excuse as to why he can't participate, but he viciously and savagely brutalizes innocent parties along the way. First was Evil Uno on last week's episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night? Chicago's own Colt Cabana.

The physicality, aggression and relentlessness he brings to his matches at this point are nearly unrivaled. That he promises to kick the head in of every Dark Order member until he gets his AEW Championship match with "Hangman" Adam Page only makes him that much more dangerous and deplorable.

This is the best version of Bryan we have seen since his Planet's Champion days in WWE nearly three years ago. He is viler with every passing week and the fact that he dodges competition from Page proves he is both intimidated by the challenge and jockeying for the right opportunity.

He talks a big game but when confronted by the very champion he wishes to dethrone, he tucks tail and leaves. It is the traditional heel move with a bit of a dangerous head-kicker sprinkled on for flavor.

It will be interesting to see which Dark Order member feels his wrath this week in Georgia, especially since both Alan Angels and Anna Jay are from the state. We've yet to see AEW cross many intergender lines but might the surest way to intensify the hatred for Danielson be to have him target The Queen Slayer?

The answer to that question and, maybe even the date for the AEW world title match against Page, will be revealed Wednesday on Dynamite.

Props to Paul Heyman, who nearly wrestled this award away from Danielson at the last minute on the heels of his performance Friday night on SmackDown. Every week we watch him get startled and outsmarted by Kayla Braxton. Friday, with Roman Reigns by his side, he bullied the backstage announcer and dismissed her from the ring like a real slimy bad guy, only to have her proven correct by the end of the night.

It was a great performance by a guy who understands and always has, the nuances of his character. We're lucky to have the special counsel on TV every week because he enhances absolutely everything he is involved in.