Quick Takes on AEW's Biggest Feud, Booking Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley Push, More

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Even with the critically-acclaimed Full Gear pay-per-view in the rear view, All Elite Wrestling hasn't wasted any time setting the stage for an exciting final stretch of 2021 in the form of two huge feuds.

Firstly, MJF vs. CM Punk is a program many hoped would happen eventually but didn't expect to see any time soon. However, we're only two weeks in and already they've produced one of the best segments on any wrestling program all year with their war of words last Wednesday on Dynamite.

Plus, the Bryan Danielson and Adam Page feud is off to a strong start with Danielson playing the perfect heel. Those two are on a collision course toward a clash for the AEW World Championship, though when that marquee match will take place remains to be seen.

There are several storyline possibilities to look forward to in the WWE world as well coming out of Survivor Series, including the many opponents lined up for Universal champion Roman Reigns. Even well over a year into his title run, WWE is still finding compelling challengers for him heading into WrestleMania 38 next spring.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle what the next few months should look like for The Tribal Chief, treading lightly with the Punk vs. MJF rivalry, why it's high time Rhea Ripley broke back out on her own in the Raw women's division, and more.