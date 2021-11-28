4 Reasons to Be Excited for WWE's Future

0 of 4

WWE

It might not seem like a great time to be optimistic about WWE's future.

WWE is, after all, seemingly struggling with legitimate new competition in the pro wrestling space. It's cut more than 80 Superstars from the roster since the start of 2021, a revamp of NXT has gone horribly awry and whispers of ratings struggles aren't uncommon.

But the future remains bright.

While there are serious flaws in what WWE is doing, especially when compared to its biggest competitor, Vince McMahon's promotion has a stacked roster and some crucial things going for it.

That's not to say WWE will correct course on some of the problem areas immediately (looking at you, moments rather than storytelling). But the following factors suggest WWE will continue to provide a must-see product that, should it coincide with cleaning up those issues, will keep the company at the top of the food chain for a long time.