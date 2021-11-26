Ranking the 10 Best Heels in WWE and AEW TodayNovember 26, 2021
Ranking the 10 Best Heels in WWE and AEW Today
There are numerous types of characters throughout pro wrestling history, but the vast majority of them can be boiled down to two categories: heels and babyfaces.
This core concept is what the entire business thrives on. The battle between good and evil, hero and villain. It's the basis for most storylines and defines the best parts of legendary careers.
Even semi-neutral personalities such as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin can usually be classified as a heel or babyface at any point in their career. Just because their personality stays the same after going from one to the other doesn't mean they aren't working the other side.
While the good guys are usually the ones getting the cheers, heels are the ones who drive the story forward. They are usually the one with clear goals and motivations at any given point, so they are the more vital component to a good feud.
There are a lot of good heels in pro wrestling right now, but there is a big difference between being good at playing bad and being great at it. Some people just have that extra something that separates them from the pack.
Let's look at the 10 best heels in All Elite Wrestling and WWE today. Tags teams and groups are counted as one entry.
Honorable Mentions: Bryan Danielson and Seth Rollins
He hasn't been playing a heel for long in his current run and there is a good chance he goes back to being a babyface after his ongoing feud with The Dark Order is over, but it felt wrong not to mention Bryan Danielson's recent character work.
This is a guy who came into AEW as one of the most popular Superstars in the entire world. He appealed to every kind of fan and had built up a reputation as one of the best workers to ever step foot in the ring.
As soon as he became the No. 1 contender to the AEW World Championship, he read the room and realized "Hangman" Adam Page needed to be the one getting cheered, so he played the jerk and immediately got the crowd to turn against him.
Being able to flip the fans on a whim and make the transition convincing is not easy, especially for somebody who is so beloved. Danielson might not be playing a heel for long but we should enjoy it while it lasts.
It also felt wrong to leave Seth Rollins completely off the list. He is having the time of his life with his current gimmick, which has led to him giving us some fun performances.
His ridiculous clothes, over-the-top promos and overall attitude might be a departure from his former persona, but that is why it's so refreshing. The gimmick might not be for everyone, but that can be said about most characters.
10. FTR
When it comes to embodying the old-school heel mentality and characteristics, few today can measure up to Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.
FTR are one of the best tag teams working today, and that doesn't just stop when they leave the ring. Their promos are always entertaining, and their alliance with Tully Blanchard gives them an extra level of credibility.
They can do the gimmicky stuff like dressing up as luchadors to fool The Lucha Bros, but when the time comes to put on a clinic in the ring, they deliver every single time.
The AAA tag champs have been vital to the building of AEW's tag team division. And if they continue to perform at the same high level, they may just go down in history as one of the best duos in modern pro wrestling.
9. WALTER
Sometimes, a big mean dude is the best kind of bad guy. A bully who talks a bunch of trash and then backs it up is so easy to hate, and that's what makes WALTER a fantastic heel.
The former NXT UK champion seems hesitant to transition to a full-time career in the United States, so the majority of his work for WWE has been confined to NXT and NXT UK.
Even with that limited exposure to the wrestling audience at large, WALTER has managed to create an image of physical dominance and brutality.
If he ever gets a run on the main roster, he is going to have some classic matches with the likes of Sheamus, Cesaro, Seth Rollins and many more.
8. Sami Zayn
Big, nasty heels are fine and usually some of the best characters, but pro wrestling will always have a place for villains who are a little cowardly and always scheming to get their way.
Currently in WWE, Sami Zayn stands out as the best at being a whiny chicken who is also an incredibly gifted pro wrestler capable of putting on a five-star match against a variety of opponents.
His rants and promos are almost always great because he sells this gimmick so perfectly. Everything from his attire, beard and hair to his obsession with proving conspiracies against him exist have helped him craft an image completely different from the babyface we knew a few years ago.
Whether he is the one coming out on top or the one putting somebody else over, Zayn can always be relied on to deliver a performance the WWE Universe will enjoy.
7. Britt Baker
If you look at the last two years in pro wrestling, it would be easy to make an argument that Britt Baker is the most improved performer in every way.
Her heel turn is what allowed her to finally become the true face of the AEW women's division. As soon as she turned to the dark side, everything started to click.
While she was on the shelf for months with an injury, Baker used non-wrestling segments such as her Waiting Room talk show and backstage promos to build up a following as the biggest villain in the division.
Her in-ring work has grown a lot, but it's on the mic where she shines brightest. Even CM Punk recognized her skills during his exchange with MJF on Wednesday's Dynamite.
In time, Baker could grow into one of the most well-rounded Superstars in the industry. She's still only five years into her career, and the future looks bright.
6. Eddie Kingston
Classifying Eddie Kingston as a heel or babyface can sometimes come down to personal opinion. He's always just being Eddie, and that means drawing the line between those two sides of his character can be difficult.
But that is also what makes him so interesting. The fans are always engaged in his promos and going wild during his matches because he has that indefinable quality that makes people want to watch him.
Part of it comes from his image. Kingston looks like a guy everybody knows from their hometown and might see walking down the street on any given day. He is all of us.
The other thing that makes him special is how real he is. When he speaks, you can hear every word comes from the heart. Even though he is sometimes speaking about a fictional feud, the emotions he expresses are genuine. It's not something a lot of wrestlers can pull off.
5. The Elite
The Elite have grown into The Superkliq recently thanks to the inclusion of Adam Cole and the arrival of Bobby Fish in AEW, but the core group is Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Don Callis and Brandon Cutler are there also but more for support.
The reason this group has found so much success together and apart is because every member has created a loyal following and built up a reputation for their creativity in the ring and skills on the mic.
When you put them together, they are the ultimate heel stable right now. At one point, The Elite were dominating the title scene in multiple promotions at the same time.
They may have their critics but denying their talent is pointless. You don't need to like somebody to acknowledge their skills, and The Elite have proved a lot of its critics wrong by continuing to be one of the most successful groups in the business.
4. Charlotte Flair
Saying Charlotte Flair is controversial in certain circles is an understatement. She tends to elicit a lot of different reactions from people online, but one thing most can agree on is her ability to do the job well.
Her character is designed to be something very specific, but that also means she is going to be the subject of a lot of unfair criticism at times.
Her family name has been both a help and a hindrance in different ways. Being a Flair made her instantly recognizable, but it also put a lot of pressure on her to live up to a name people have known for decades.
She is one of the most technically sound wrestlers in all of WWE and always capable of standing up to anyone in a promo. She calls herself The Queen for a reason.
3. Kevin Owens
In a lot of ways, everything that was said about Kingston earlier can apply to Kevin Owens. He has a down-to-earth persona while also being one of the best trash-talkers in the business.
One of the few things KO has over Kingston is his level of success. While the AEW star has only been on TV consistently in recent times, Owens has been working for the biggest promotion in the world since 2014.
The Canadian can have a show-stealing match and the most memorable promo of the night, but for him, it's just another day at the office.
It doesn't matter if he is fighting for the world title or putting over an up-and-coming Superstar, Owens is going to be a pro and make it work in every scenario because he is one of the best in the world at what he does.
2. MJF
What can be said about Maxwell Jacob Friedman that hasn't already been said a million times by a million people? He is one of the best heels in the world and he's only 25 years old. Imagine how good he will be in five years.
His interaction with CM Punk on Wednesday's Dynamite immediately turned their new feud into one of the most anticipated matches in the near future. Fans were eating it up for the entire 20-minute segment.
The amazing thing about MJF is he manages to mix new and old techniques to craft his character. Do you think he is hokey sometimes? That's on purpose. Everything he does is designed to get under your skin and make you hate him.
Being so good at such a young age can be a curse in some industries, but pro wrestling tends to be different. If he can stay healthy, he will end up being a world champion within a year or two.
1. Roman Reigns
At this moment in time, the top heel in pro wrestling is Roman Reigns. That's not just because he is the top heel in WWE, but it's also because his work is on another level right now.
In six months, The Tribal Chief might not be getting the same praise he is today, but every time he picks up a mic or steps into the ring, he is flawless.
Having Paul Heyman and The Usos by his side has allowed him to craft an almost mafia-boss persona. He doesn't have to step into the ring every week because he has people to do that for him, but when he does, he decimates everyone.
It's only a matter of time before Hollywood comes calling, so we should enjoy seeing our Tribal Chief work at this high level while we can.