Ranking the 10 Best Heels in WWE and AEW Today

Credit: WWE.com

There are numerous types of characters throughout pro wrestling history, but the vast majority of them can be boiled down to two categories: heels and babyfaces.

This core concept is what the entire business thrives on. The battle between good and evil, hero and villain. It's the basis for most storylines and defines the best parts of legendary careers.

Even semi-neutral personalities such as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin can usually be classified as a heel or babyface at any point in their career. Just because their personality stays the same after going from one to the other doesn't mean they aren't working the other side.

While the good guys are usually the ones getting the cheers, heels are the ones who drive the story forward. They are usually the one with clear goals and motivations at any given point, so they are the more vital component to a good feud.

There are a lot of good heels in pro wrestling right now, but there is a big difference between being good at playing bad and being great at it. Some people just have that extra something that separates them from the pack.

Let's look at the 10 best heels in All Elite Wrestling and WWE today. Tags teams and groups are counted as one entry.