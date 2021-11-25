Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Johnny Gargano, Doudrop and More

1 of 3

Johnny Gargano has earned praise within WWE for signing a short-term extension to his contract, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported.

Instead of the original end date of December 3, the deal now expires on December 10, which will carry the former NXT and North American champion through the brand's upcoming War Games event. He is slated to team with Tommaso Ciampa, LA Knight and Pete Dunne against Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller and Tony D'Angelo.

Gargano has long been the lifeblood of NXT. He has proved invaluable during his time with the brand, excelling in both singles and tag team action while earning a reputation as "Johnny Takeover" for the endless Match of the Year candidates he has been part of.

If he did exit NXT, he would leave an incredible void from a star-power and quality perspective. On the other hand, it would further solidify the company's shift from celebrated indie talent to young, homegrown talent that has defined this new era of the brand.

Even with that shift, though, it is nearly impossible to suggest Gargano would not benefit the brand and WWE as a whole. Re-signing him should be near the top of the company's priorities.