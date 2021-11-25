Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Johnny Gargano, Doudrop and More

Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Johnny Gargano, Doudrop and MoreNovember 25, 2021
What will Johnny Gargano do?
While we have yet to find out what the long-term future holds for Johnny Wrestling, we now know what he has done to stay a member of the NXT roster in the intermediary.
The former NXT champion is at the forefront of the wrestling rumor mill, which also includes Doudrop's role on the Raw brand and what the locker room environment was like for Jaxson Ryker prior to his recent release.
Johnny Gargano Contract Update
Johnny Gargano has earned praise within WWE for signing a short-term extension to his contract, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported.
Instead of the original end date of December 3, the deal now expires on December 10, which will carry the former NXT and North American champion through the brand's upcoming War Games event. He is slated to team with Tommaso Ciampa, LA Knight and Pete Dunne against Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller and Tony D'Angelo.
Gargano has long been the lifeblood of NXT. He has proved invaluable during his time with the brand, excelling in both singles and tag team action while earning a reputation as "Johnny Takeover" for the endless Match of the Year candidates he has been part of.
If he did exit NXT, he would leave an incredible void from a star-power and quality perspective. On the other hand, it would further solidify the company's shift from celebrated indie talent to young, homegrown talent that has defined this new era of the brand.
Even with that shift, though, it is nearly impossible to suggest Gargano would not benefit the brand and WWE as a whole. Re-signing him should be near the top of the company's priorities.
Latest on Doudrop's Role on Raw
Dave Metlzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported Doudrop is currently filling the role originally intended for Nia Jax prior to her release.
Doudrop, formerly known as Piper Niven in NXT UK, recently engaged Bianca Belair in a rivalry that most recently saw her jump the former SmackDown women's champion and leave her lying.
The idea of Jax feuding with Belair is an appealing one, if only because their styles would have meshed well enough to produce solid matches. Doudrop is a better wrestler than The Irresistible Force, though, and should have the opportunity to break out as a fresh face in the women's division.
Whether WWE will stick with the push and see it through is the real question, though, as is typically the case with most new ascensions in the company these days.
'Incredible Heat' on Jaxson Ryker
Jaxson Ryker's recent release comes on the heels of what was reported to be "incredible heat" on him behind the scenes, per Sapp.
"Fightful learned that Ryker largely 'laid low' when some of the initial heat died down, but there were many that we had spoken with that took issue with Ryker being the reason that Wesley Blake and Steve Maclin were taken off TV, only to have Ryker return to TV before them," Sapp wrote.
Ryker hung around longer than most in his position given the rash of releases that dominated the headlines in recent weeks. He was brought back to television, first as the associate of Elias, then as a rival. Despite an increase in TV time, he failed to get over and the crowd's apathy toward him being more than apparent.
It sounds like the reaction to the performer behind the scenes was even more negative.
Where Ryker lands from here, if at all, remains to be seen. He does have history in Impact Wrestling, where he became a fairly significant part of the roster a decade or so ago. Perhaps a reunion with that promotion, and Maclin, is in the cards.