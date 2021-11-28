Every NBA Team's Most Polarizing Player

0 of 30

David Dow/Getty Images

Debates are one of the best things about sports.

That's why the NBA has NBA Twitter. That's why B/R's comments section erupts whenever a new article drops. That's why some of you will skip this section entirely and skip ahead to find something you can digitally yell about.

While all players can spark some kind of argument, the polarizing ones are most often at the center of them.

Some might affix that label to the love-them-or-hate-them elites, but here, we're focusing more on the players who can rile up a fanbase with inconsistency, undefined identities and gaps between their perception and production. There's no formula to find these players; it's more of a know it when you see it kind of thing.

For reasons we'll explain as we go along, these are the most polarizing players on all 30 rosters.