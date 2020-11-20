    Joe Lacob Calls Warriors Draft Pick James Wiseman 'Once-in-a-Decade Kind of Guy'

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2020

    Golden State Warriors draft pick James Wiseman laughs during a news conference in San Francisco, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    The Golden State Warriors aren't wasting any time putting the pressure on James Wiseman.

    Warriors owner Joe Lacob told Tim Kawakami of The Athletic that he views Wiseman as a generational talent:

    "To be honest with you, he was my No. 1 forever, basically. I just think he's a once-in-a-decade kind of guy. I would argue that, other than [Joel] Embiid, I don't know that there's another center prospect that's come along in the last decade that you would put in the same category. Different players, maybe. But this guy is immensely talented. …

    "When you see him in person, it's pretty compelling. And when we watched him do his workout, it's pretty compelling. … Some of the things he does on the court for a guy his size, he's very mobile, really good ball-handling for someone his size. Anyone who says he can't shoot is crazy. He can shoot. He's going to get better; he can shoot. And he's obviously going to be a very good defender. He's going to be a rim protector and shot blocker, so there's a heckuva lot of things to like. And I just think he's a great fit as well with what we needed and with our team."

    Lacob isn't shy about throwing out hyperbole, but this one is a bit of a surprise. In the years since Joel Embiid was taken in the 2014 draft, Karl-Anthony Towns and Deandre Ayton were taken No. 1 overall and considered by most evaluators as superior talents to Wiseman, who went No. 2 in what's considered a weak draft class.

    Wiseman certainly looks like the biggest instant-impact player of this class. The 7-footer is a walking double-double and is capable of anchoring the interior of a defense with his length and athleticism. However, his lack of lateral quickness limits his switchability on defense, and his lack of shooting touch will likely limit him to being a roll man and standing in the dunker spot on offense.

    Embiid and Towns in particular were far more varied in their skill sets when arriving in the NBA.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Blockbuster Trade Ideas 💡

      NBA free agency is officially here! Five trades for top stars available 👉

      Blockbuster Trade Ideas 💡
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Blockbuster Trade Ideas 💡

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: AD's Contract May Take Time

      Davis plans to wait 'minimally through Thanksgiving' as he considers the structure of his new max deal with Lakers (Woj)

      Report: AD's Contract May Take Time
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: AD's Contract May Take Time

      Adrian Wojnarowski
      via ESPN.com

      Early Look at the 2021 NBA Draft 👀

      Way-too-soon rankings for top prospects

      Early Look at the 2021 NBA Draft 👀
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Early Look at the 2021 NBA Draft 👀

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Warriors News: Latest on Kelly Oubre Jr.'s Role

      Warriors News: Latest on Kelly Oubre Jr.'s Role
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Warriors News: Latest on Kelly Oubre Jr.'s Role

      Theo Salaun
      via Bleacher Report