Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: 76ers 'Asking for a Lot'; Teams Won't Be 'Strip-Mined'

The Philadelphia 76ers have put a high price tag on Ben Simmons as they look to trade the guard, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

"Philadelphia is still asking for a lot," Wojnarowski said. "Teams are not willing to be strip-mined to trade for Ben Simmons."

Wojnarowski also noted the 76ers aren't going to just "give him away."

Simmons earned his third straight All-Star selection in 2020-21, finishing the year with averages of 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.

Despite the all-around production, each number was a career-low for the fourth-year player. He also struggled in the playoffs with an average of just 11.9 points per game as the squad suffered a second-round loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

The tandem of Simmons and Joel Embiid has led to a lot of regular-season success for the 76ers, including posting the best record in the Eastern Conference last year, but it hasn't been enough to reach the conference finals.

It's led the 76ers to explore trades for their versatile playmaker, but it will seemingly take a lot to complete a deal.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported the team asked the Golden State Warriors for a package that included Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, the No. 7 and No. 14 picks in Thursday's draft (used on Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody), plus two future firsts.

The Toronto Raptors were offered Simmons for Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby and the No. 4 pick (used on Scottie Barnes), per Matt Moore of Action Network.

It might have been an even bigger ask of the Cleveland Cavaliers, with Zach Harper of The Athletic reporting the Sixers wanted "every young player the Cavs value" plus draft picks.

These deals would likely leave the cupboard bare around Simmons in his new location, setting whichever organization acquires him even further behind.

It could mean Philadelphia will need to lower its demands if it wants to move the 25-year-old, who remains under contract for four more seasons.