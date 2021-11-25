Forecasting Bulls' Record for Upcoming December Schedule

0 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls are back.

Time will reveal whether that means back to competing for NBA titles or merely back to playoff participation, but this club has clearly leveled up since last season.

The month of December could give a good indication of just how far the Windy City has come. The Bulls were borderline unbeatable in October (5-1 with a top-five scoring differential), but they've been more good than great since the calendar flipped to November, as they entered Wednesday with a 7-5 mark and only the 13th-best point differential for the month.

Can Chicago spend the next month rubbing elbows with basketball's elite, or might the Bulls fall back into the Eastern Conference's midsection? We'll examine the upcoming schedule before predicting where they'll sit at the end of it.