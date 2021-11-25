Knicks Players Who Need to Step Up Entering December

0 of 3

David Dow/Getty Images

The New York Knicks need to get their groove back.

The momentum and good vibes accumulated during their 5-1 start have been erased amid their subsequent 5-7 rough patch. The offense and defense are both huddling near the NBA's midsection, which sounds fine, but it also means this squad hasn't showcased a special ability at either end.

The Knicks look sort of, meh. That won't cut it for the most decorated resident of the mecca of basketball.

If New York wants to make noise this season, it needs the following three players to power up during December.