Lakers Players Who Need to Step Up Entering December

While every modern team needs to maximize spacing, the Lakers have a particularly potent itch for shooting. Anthony Davis doesn't take many threes, Russell Westbrook attempts more than his percentages say he should and LeBron James is best when he is attacking the rim. The issue only worsens when L.A. sticks an interior player like DeAndre Jordan or Dwight Howard at center.

The need is great enough for the Lakers to give significant minutes to a specialist, which should be Wayne Ellington's role in this rotation. The veteran has plenty of holes in his game, but his typically elite touch from range helps offset them.

That isn't happening this season. His 33.9 percent success rate is the second-worst of his career and more than four points behind his career average of 38.1.

If Ellington isn't hitting shots, he's not helping this team. History says he should snap out of this funk, but time is of the essence. If the Lakers can't trust him to convert his looks, they may no longer have playing time available to him.