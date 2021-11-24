3 Ways the Cowboys Offense Can Still Shine vs. Raiders on Thanksgiving

0 of 3

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

There's no way around it, the Dallas Cowboys are beat up heading into their Thanksgiving game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The fact was evident in the team's display against the Chiefs. The Cowboys moved their record against the AFC West to 1-2 on the year with a 19-9 loss to Kansas City.

Defensively, there isn't too much to complain about. To hold Patrick Mahomes and that offense to 19 points is not a bad outing, and it should be enough to win the game.

The offense, on the other hand, didn't perform up to expectations. Part of that is due to injuries. CeeDee Lamb left the game with a head injury, Tyron Smith and Ezekiel Elliott are dealing with ailments that have limited them in practice and Amari Cooper was out after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

It's a list of injuries that would deflate any offensive unit, but the Cowboys are in a better position than most to deal with it. Here are three ways they can right the ship with everyone watching on Turkey Day.