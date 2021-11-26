Ranking the Best Russian Goalies in the NHL Today

7 of 8

Marta Lavandier/Associated Press

Now in his 12th season, Sergei Bobrovsky sits third among all Russian NHL goaltenders with 549 games played and 305 career wins. The 33-year-old Florida Panthers starter is also tied for third in shutouts (34) with Ilya Bryzgalov and Semyon Varlamov. Since his NHL debut in 2010-11, he's third among all goalies in career wins and 10th in shutouts with 34.

Born in Novokuznetsk, Russia, Bobrovsky holds the distinction of being the first Russian to win the Vezina Trophy (2012-13). He's also the only active NHL goalie to win the award twice, earning it the second time in 2016-17. When the 6'2", 182-pound Bobrovsky's at his best, his size, quickness and experience make him difficult to beat.

Though he broke in with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2010-11, he was traded on June 22, 2012, to the Columbus Blue Jackets for three draft picks. It would prove to be one of the worst moves in Flyers history, as two of those picks (Taylor Leier and Anthony Stolarz) only played briefly for them.

The Flyers' loss was the Blue Jackets' gain, as Bobrovsky enjoyed his best seasons in Columbus. He won both Vezinas with the Jackets and is their franchise leader with 213 career wins, a career GAA of 2.41, a .921 save percentage and 33 shutouts.

Despite his impressive regular-season numbers, Bobrovsky has had difficulties in the postseason. In 41 games played with the Flyers, Jackets and Panthers, he has just 13 victories with a 3.24 GAA and .899 save percentage, with just one series victory as he backstopped the Jackets to a first-round upset over the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2019.

Signing with the Panthers in 2019, Bobrovsky struggled through his first two seasons with his new club. He's played well this year, sitting among the league leaders with eight wins, a 1.99 GAA and .973 save percentage. His poor playoff stats, however, keep him out of the top spot.