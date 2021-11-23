3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 11 Loss

0 of 3

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The New York Giants' loss on Monday night was the team's seventh of the season, and it may have ended the team's dwindling playoff hopes.

A year ago, the Giants came close to making the postseason. The NFC East was a struggling division, and the Washington Football Team won it with a 7-9 record—while the Giants fell a game short at 6-10. Washington went on to play a tight game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the postseason but lost. A week ago, the Football Team beat the Buccaneers.

The Giants visited Tampa Bay on Monday and came away with a 30-10 defeat. It was a humbling experience for a team that once hoped to build on last year's promising campaign. At 3-7, New York is now going to struggle to finish with a winning record. A losing one isn't going to win the division this year.

The Giants have beaten a few good teams this season, but they appeared wildly outclassed against the defending Super Bowl champions. The Giants had a chance to make a statement, but Monday showed that New York is simply looking at another lost season.

Here's what else we learned during the Giants' Week 11 loss.