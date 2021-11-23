Austin Theory's Bizarre Push, Becky Lynch Hits Out at Fans, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

In the wake of Survivor Series, WWE Raw should have been celebrating, but most of the focus during the November 22 edition was on an expensive golden egg.

Thanks to Sami Zayn, Austin Theory was revealed as the culprit in the egg heist. Vince McMahon decided to reward Theory with an opportunity at the WWE Championship. While he didn't win, he did give Big E a run for his money.

Becky Lynch cut a scathing promo on a lukewarm Brooklyn audience that left the women hanging late on Sunday with a tepid response. While her words rang true, it is unlikely this will spark any change in crowd reactions.

Queen Zelina and Carmella captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship by defeating Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. For those few who remember the titles were still around, this just further displayed WWE's lackluster approach to booking.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio fought and fell in their valiant attempt to defeat Bobby Lashley. It was a sad night of booking for the legend and his son, who should be on the rise.

Monday's Raw was a mixed bag, but certain moments did make an impact.