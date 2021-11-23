Bowl Projections 2021: Predictions for Top Games to Watch

2 of 3

Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. Utah

Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Baylor

Peach Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh

Fiesta Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest

The Rose Bowl could be getting some new blood. Since joining the Pac-12 in 2010, Utah has never represented the conference in the traditional Pac-12 vs. Big Ten game. Its one-sided win over Oregon has the team in the driver's seat to break that streak, though.

The Utes could be up against a name that's familiar with Pasadena, though. Michigan has the most Big Ten appearances in the game although it hasn't played in it since 2007. The Wolverines will have a strong case to represent the conference.

Even with a loss to Ohio State, they are sitting at 10-1 with their lone loss coming by four points on the road to Michigan State. If Ohio State beats Michigan they will have a 10-2 record and be an appealing pick for the bowl given the lengthy absence from the game and the fanbase will travel well.

Assuming the committee will not be interested in seeing a Georgia-Alabama rematch in the playoffs, the Crimson Tide could be sent to the Sugar Bowl. It's a rare sight to see Alabama in a non-playoff matchup, as it has only missed the tourney once since its inception.

That was 2020 when the Tide beat Michigan 35-16 in the Citrus Bowl. Bryce Young and Co. would be looking to make a similar statement against a Baylor team that ruined their shot at a playoff berth with a 30-28 upset loss to TCU but has since reeled off impressive wins over Oklahoma and Kansas State where the defense held both teams to two scores.

If Oklahoma State beats Oklahoma, it will create a situation where the committee has to decide between Baylor and the Sooners, and the Bears have the advantage of a head-to-head win and better play recently.

Notre Dame is only a partial member of the ACC, but it could be getting a de facto ACC championship in the Peach Bowl. It could be an at-large selection while the usual Group of Five spot could go to Cincinnati in the playoff.

That would allow the committee to put the part-time ACC team that went unbeaten in the conference to play the champion, which will either be Wake Forest or Pitt. For now, let's go with Kenny Pickett and the Panthers.

Ole Miss star Matt Corral is one of the best quarterbacks in the country. The Wake Forest offense is fourth in the nation in points per game at 43.1. A matchup between the Rebels and the Demon Deacons would be all kinds of fun, and the scoreboard operator would get a workout.