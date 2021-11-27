Hypothetical NFL Trades We Wish Could Happen Before the Playoffs

0 of 5

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

In a world where the NFL trade deadline doesn't exist, fans might see league-altering moves as the playoffs loom.

The deadline passed Nov. 2, a quiet period headlined by Von Miller's trade to the Los Angeles Rams. The trade deadline's timing early in the season might explain the lack of blockbuster moves. In a bunched-up AFC this season, rebuilders hadn't come to terms with that fate, and key injuries or needs hadn't emerged for contenders.

But now? Contenders need help, and rebuilders are thinking about the long term. Some of the speculated trade candidates would make sense in packages, especially for contenders that seek the last piece of the championship puzzle.

While the following moves can't happen since the deadline has passed, they would make a ton of sense.