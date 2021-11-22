3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 11 Win

0 of 3

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Don't look now, but the San Francisco 49ers might be getting back in the postseason race. After a four-game losing streak dropped the team to 2-4, it felt like the playoffs were a pipe dream. However, the Niners have won three of the last four and have pulled back to .500 with seven games remaining on the schedule.

Sunday's victory over the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars wasn't as impressive as last week's blowout of the Los Angeles Rams. However, wins are wins, and it's worth noting that the Jags have played a tough brand of football in recent weeks. They lost by six to the Indianapolis Colts last week and upset the Buffalo Bills the previous week.

Winning isn't easy in the NFL, regardless of the opponent—just ask the Tennessee Titans. The 49ers have strung together back-to-back wins for only the second time this season and have found a little momentum heading into next week's clash with the Minnesota Vikings.

Here are our three big takeaways from San Francisco's 30-10 win in Week 11.