Power-Ranking Every Match from WWE Survivor Series 2021 Match Card

Credit: WWE

The Survivor Series pay-per-view was one mired by creative inconsistency, unfulfilled expectations and the overwhelming sense of status quo, but as is almost always the case with WWE extravaganzas, at least the wrestling was good.

Sunday's show produced seven matches, five of which were quite good and showcased the depth of talent that exists within the company.

From intensely personal wars between champions to elimination tag matches in the tradition of the Survivor Series concept, the WWE Superstars shrugged off questionable booking and provided fans another solid entry into the 2021 catalog of spectaculars.

Which match was the night's best, though?

Find out with this look at every one of the contests.