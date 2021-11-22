3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 11 Loss

0 of 3

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

A week off couldn't get the Chicago Bears back on the right track. Instead, their recent struggles continued after the bye even though they were facing an opponent that was missing some major players.

On Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field, the Bears took a 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, who were without star quarterback Lamar Jackson and top wide receiver Marquise Brown, among others. After a 3-2 start, Chicago has dropped five consecutive games to fall to third place in the NFC North.

The Bears took a 13-9 lead with one minute, 41 seconds to go in the fourth quarter when Marquise Goodwin caught a 49-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton, who had come in for an injured Justin Fields. However, the Ravens reclaimed the lead for good on Devonta Freeman's 3-yard TD run with 22 seconds remaining.

Here are three takeaways from Chicago's Week 11 loss.