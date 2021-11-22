Fantasy Basketball 2021: Streaming Options for Injured NBA Players for Week 6

0 of 3

Hakim Wright Sr./Associated Press

It's never easy to tell precisely when identities change during an NBA season.

In the fantasy basketball realm, that means prominent players becoming stars, sleepers becoming lineup fixtures and waiver-wire residents becoming waiver-wire targets.

The thing with that latter transition, though, is that it doesn't necessarily matter if it sticks. If someone makes enough noise on the waiver wire to get your attention, that's usually reason enough to act. Deeper leagues or dynasty formats might make you think harder about sustainability, but in a standard-sized league, a hot streak could be enough to help you snag an unlikely win or two.

This week's waiver wire finds include possible long-term keepers and short-term helpers.